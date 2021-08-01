Dilip Ghosh leads run to support India at Olympics

Dilip Ghosh leads BJP supporters in run to support India at Olympics

Citing the Covid-related restriction, the Kolkata Police had denied permission for the programme

PTI
PTI,
  Aug 01 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 13:24 ist
BJP West Bengal President and MP Dilip Ghosh (C) with members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Credit: PTI Photo

BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday morning led around a hundred party activists in a run in Kolkata's Maidan area to garner support for the Indian contingent participating at the Tokyo Olympics.

Citing the Covid-related restriction, the Kolkata Police had denied permission for the programme, which was organised by the party's youth wing -- BJYM.

Withstanding the denial, Ghosh led around 100 BJYM activists, including its state president Saumitra Khan and national secretary Raju Bista, a few hundred meters from the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose to the statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Maidan.

As the BJP members ran in Maidan, a police team kept watch from a distance.

"We are here to boost the morale of the Indian squad at the Tokyo Olympics. This marathon has nothing to do with politics. We sprinted barely a few steps," Ghosh said.

"We are all Indians over and above of everything. We are happy that this was also understood by the police. The police cooperated. No Covid protocols were violated," he added.

Kolkata Police officials said that no untoward incident was reported and the programme went off unhindered. 

BJP
Kolkata
Dilip Ghosh
India News
Tokyo 2020

