Dilip Ghosh rakes up 'gold in cow milk' statement; TMC asks him to bring such cows

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday claimed that packaged milk is not real milk and those who drink it will not understand the "price of gold" in Indian cow milk, raking up his 2019 comment that created controversy.

Ghosh lamented that no one drinks real cow milk these days.

Reacting to his statement, the Trinamool Congress asked Ghosh to bring cows that produce milk with traces of gold.

"Cows are no longer kept at homes in Bengal. People do not understand the importance of this. Everyone is buying packaged milk, which is not real milk at all.

"When I had said that there are traces of gold in cow's milk, several people criticised me. But those who have never consumed real milk, how do they understand the price of gold in cow's milk?" he said while addressing a party programme.

In 2019, Ghosh had courted controversy by claiming that Indian cow milk contains traces of gold, which is why its colour is yellow. Asserting that his statement was backed by conclusions of research taking place in foreign countries, the BJP MP had asked those who trolled him for the remark to prove him wrong by producing counter research papers.

Ghosh's comment on Friday drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which asked him to bring cows that produce milk having traces of gold so that they can be sent for research.

"He makes a lot of comments. No one takes him seriously. But if he can give us a cow that produces milk with gold, we will send it for research purposes. And if he is unable to bring in such a cow, he should stop making such statements," senior TMC Minister Firhad Hakim said.