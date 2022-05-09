Order came from PM to re-examine sedition law: Rijiju

Directions came from PM to re-examine, reconsider provision of sedition law: Rijiju

He said that since PM Modi gave a direction to remove all obsolete and colonial laws, close to 1,500 legislations have been repealed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2022, 21:10 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 21:52 ist
Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI file photo

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said it were on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to re-examine and reconsider the provision of the sedition law and the government will "suitably" take into account views of stakeholders and ensure the sovereignty and integrity of the country is preserved while looking into Section 124A of the IPC.

Rijiju said he feels that it is a "bold" step taken by the government and was of the view that making laws is the responsibility of the government.

"Since directions have come from the prime minister, since we are doing it (re-examining and re-considering sedition law provisions), we have told the court (Supreme Court) through an affidavit, court may not get involved," he said.

Rijiju told reporters here that Prime Minister Modi expressed his view clearly in favour of protection of civil liberties, respect for human rights and giving meaning to constitutional freedoms.

The government has also taken various steps to remove outdated laws and has scrapped over 1,500 legislations since 2014-15.

Having considered the concerns related to civil liberties and the government's commitment to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, the prime minister has directed to re-examine and reconsider the provision of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

"...the government will reconsider and change the provisions as per the need of the present time. Because there are lots of views coming up," he said on the sedition law.

The government told the Supreme Court on Monday not to invest time in examining the validity of the sedition law as it has decided to go for reconsideration of the provisions by a "competent forum".

The Centre also said it was cognizant of various views and concerns about civil liberties while being committed to protecting the “sovereignty and integrity of this great nation”.

Sources in the government said the process may include consultations with the civil society.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiren Rijiju
Sedition
India
India News

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 