Disappointed over discussion on COVID with PM: Gehlot

Disappointed over discussion on coronavirus with PM: Gehlot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 17 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 22:01 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit/PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he was disappointed as the challenges and limitations faced by the Centre and the state were not discussed in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus issue.

Gehlot’s remarks came after he attended the second day of the discussions held by the PM with chief ministers over the issue.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

“All states by now know the best practices to deal with COVID-19. Disappointed to see that in today's VC with PM, challenges and limitations of Centre and state have not been discussed,” Gehlot tweeted.

The CM said how the Centre will help states overcome hardships after the lockdown should have been discussed at the video conference.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 