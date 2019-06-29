Discontent in BJP against induction of TMC MLA

Discontent against inducting Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in BJP continued to plague the saffron party in West Bengal. Several party leaders, including Alipurduar MP John Barla, have openly questioned the induction of TMC MLA Wilson Champramary into the party.

The situation has become such that BJP leaders and workers in Alipurduar district - where the Kalchini Assembly segment represented by Champramary is located - are openly staging a protest demonstration against the party leadership’s decision.

“We have fought against Champramary’s misdeeds to ensure BJP’s victory in Alipurduar. Now the same person has been inducted in our party. This is unacceptable to us,” said BJP’s Yuva Morcha Kalchni Bloc president Jaibir Aley.

A section of the district BJP leadership vowed to continue their protest until Champramary is expelled from the party. The disgruntled BJP leaders have received full support from MP John Barla, who accused Champramary of inflicting atrocities on BJP workers.

“The discontent against Chmpramary is completely justified. Several BJP workers have to languish in jail for protesting against his misdeeds,” said Barla.

Alarmed with the development, the state BJP leadership have instructed the district unit to resolve the situation at the earliest to avoid any further infighting. State BJP sources revealed that district president Gangaprasad Sharma is holding regular meetings with disgruntled party workers to resolve the issue. However, Sharma refused to comment on the matter.

“He (Champramary) has been inducted into the party by the central and state leadership. I will say a word on this as it is the party’s internal matter,” said Sharma.

The saffron party’s strategy to take on TMC by engineering defection in the ruling party of the state has met with severe opposition from a section of party workers and leaders. Earlier, the induction of TMC MLA Manirul Islam also generated similar discontent among BJP workers.