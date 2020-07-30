Disengagement process not yet complete in eastern Ladakh: India on China claim

China has not yet pulled back its troops from all the face-off scenes along its disputed border with India, the government said on Thursday, even as the communist country formally staked its claim on the new areas its soldiers occupied on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have made “some progress” in implementing the agreement reached earlier for “early and complete” disengagement or withdrawal of the front-line soldiers from the face-off points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but the process “has as yet not been completed”, Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said here.

New Delhi has been particularly worried after Indian Army reported that the PLA had not yet withdrawn troops from several face-off points, including the northern bank of the Pangong Tso (lake). India is also worried as China has not yet shown any sign of thinning out a large number of troops it deployed over the past few weeks in the “depth areas” on its side of the LAC.

Srivastava said the senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA would hold the fifth round of talks “in the near future” to “work out steps” to speed up the process of withdrawal of the front-line troops from the remaining face-off scenes.

He said maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas was the “basis” of India-China bilateral relationship. “Therefore,” he added, “We expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives”.

Meanwhile, Sun Weidong, Beijing’s envoy to New Delhi, on Thursday, said China’s claim line on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso was in sync with the alignment of its LAC or the de facto boundary with India. He said China had not expanded its territorial claim along the disputed boundary with India on the bank of the lake.

The spurs of the mountain range on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso jut towards the lake like a palm with the protrusions looking like fingers. They are demarcated on the maps as ‘Fingers’, with the “Finger 1” at the western end and the “Finger 8”. China claims that the LAC, after cutting through the Pangong Tso, goes through the “Finger 4”. India, on the other hand, claims that the line goes through the “Finger 8”.

The soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA had a scuffle on Finger 4 on May 5. The PLA later built bunkers and observations posts and deployed additional troops in the area, thus denying access to the Indian Army to an eight-kilometre-long stretch up to its earlier patrolling limit – the “Finger 8”. The PLA also occupied ridges overlooking the “fingers” or the mountain spurs jutting towards the lake – thus effectively taking under its control an area of nearly 30 sq km.

The Special Representatives of India and China – National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi – had held talks over phone on July 5 and agreed that “early and complete disengagement” of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations.