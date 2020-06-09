Disinvestment secretary tests COVID-19 positive

Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine, according to sources.

Pandey got himself tested for COVID-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus, said one of the sources.

Following this, joint secretaries in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have gone into home quarantine, sources said.

The department, which is in the CGO complex, has been sealed for sanitisation. 

This is the third case in the department.

Sources added that all laid down protocols on contact-tracing and quarantining of people are being scrupulously followed.

