Display of MRP mandatory on subsidised agriculture machines: MoS Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje

The Union Ministry of Agriculture has issued an order for mandatory display of MRP (Maximum Retail Price) on all agricultural machines and equipment sold in markets.

This will also be applicable to all agriculture machines including tractors, power tillers and combine harvesters.

The manufacturers/dealers participating in the agricultural mechanisation subsidy programmes have to display MRP on the product itself at prominent places and must be clearly visible, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje told media here.

If any manufacturers failed to display MRP on their products, such companies will not be allowed to enlist for supply of machines under subsidy programmes, she said.

Since 2014, a total of Rs 5,490 crore in subsidies was given by the Centre to farmers to purchase agriculture equipment. During the same time, Rs 506 crore in subsidies was given to farmers in Karnataka to purchase agriculture equipment, she said.