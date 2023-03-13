Disproportionate assets case: SC junks plea on closure of CBI enquiry against Mulayam, kin

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to examine a plea related to closure of preliminary enquiry by the CBI in 2013 into the alleged acquisition of disproportionate assets by late former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family members Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.

"How do we entertain this after so many years," a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said while dismissing an application filed by Vishwanath Chaturvedi.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the family, submitted that there was no point in entertaining the matter as the CBI had already closed the enquiry in 2013.

Advocate Shekhar G Devasa, appearing for Chaturvedi, submitted it was on the petitioner's plea that the court had ordered enquiry. He had sought a copy of the closure report which was declined. An RTI plea filed with the Central Vigilance Commission stated that the CBI had filed no such closure report, he claimed.

The top court, however, said the enquiry was closed in 2013 and the application for a copy was filed in 2019.

It finally dictated its order noting following the orders issued on March 1, 2007 and December 13, 2012, the CBI which conducted preliminary enquiry, filed the closure report on August 7, 2013, so the plea is dismissed.

In 2019, the CBI has informed the court that it had closed the enquiry against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son Akhilesh Yadav and other son Prateek due to lack of sufficient evidence.

After conducting further enquiry in “fair, impartial and professional manner”, the CBI has independently taken a decision on August 7, 2013 to close its probe, it had said.

“Since no prima facie evidence of commission of cognisable evidence against the suspects was found during enquiry, hence the preliminary enquiry was not converted into a criminal case or FIR and as such no further enquiry was conducted after August 7, 2013,” it had further said.

Chaturvedi had contended that the CBI has "utterly" failed to intimate the status of the case nor did it inform about the filing of any final report either before the jurisdictional magistrate or the apex court in view of the directions issued in two judgments of March 01, 2007 and December 13, 2012 respectively.

In December 2012, the court had directed CBI to go ahead with the probe against the then SP Chief and his then Chief Minister son, while dropping investigation against Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh.