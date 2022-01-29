Disqualification proceedings against Sisir Adhikari, Raju gather pace

Disqualification proceedings against Sisir Adhikari and K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju have picked up pace with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla referring petitions against them by Trinamool Congress and YSR Congress respectively to the Privileges Committee.

Adhikari, Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Kanthi, had quit Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in March 2021 in the run up to the West Bengal Assembly elections and party's Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay petitioned Birla to disqualify him under the anti-defection law.

Raju, a Lok Sabha member from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh, too had rebelled against the YSR Congress. He was speculated to join the BJP, prompting YSR Congress to move the Speaker for his removal in July 2020.

A bulletin issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday said that the petition submitted by Bandyopadhyay, floor leader of Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha against Adhikari, under paragraph 6 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India and Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985 was referred by the Speaker to the Committee of Privileges on January 11 for a preliminary enquiry.

A similar petition submitted by YSR Congress Chief Whip Margani Bharat against Raju was referred to the Committee on January 27 for a preliminary inquiry.

Adhikari and his son Suvendhu Adhikari had quit Trinamool Congress. Suvendu went on to defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

