District Development Council polls in J&K to start from November 28

The District Development Council (DDC) poll in Jammu and Kashmir, the first major political activity since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 22.

On October 17, the Centre amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, to facilitate the setting up of DDCs, the members of which will be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said that first-ever elections for the DDC’s and polls for the vacant panch and sarpanch seats will be held simultaneously from November 28.

He said that the polling will take place through electronic voting machines (EVMs) while postal ballots will be available for Covid-19 patients in isolation, senior citizens, and physically unwell patients.

“The electoral rolls used in sarpanch and panch elections that have been updated on January 1, 2020, will be used for the DDC polls. With the announcement of DDC polls, the model code of conduct is in vogue from today onwards. The first formal notification for the first phase of elections will be issued tomorrow,” Sharma said.

He said that delimitation has been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the J&K UT. “The term of the DDC will be for five years,” he said and added that West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) will also be entitled to exercise their right to vote for the first time.

In the absence of an elected government in the UT, these Councils are set to become a new unit of governance in Jammu and Kashmir. The holding of DDC polls will complete the third tier of Panchayats for the first time in the history of J&K as never in the past the erstwhile UT had elected DDCs, which used to be headed by the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers.

J&K has been under the central rule since June 2018 when the BJP pulled out of the alliance government with the PDP. The special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 by the Parliament and it was bifurcated into the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.