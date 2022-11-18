Disturbing practice of maligning a bench, ED to Supreme Court on Chhattisgarh NAN scam

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday told the Supreme Court it is a disturbing practice to malign a bench, as the Chhattisgarh government objected to a bench led by Justice M R Shah to deal with a plea by the Enforcement Directorate to shift the trial in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam outside the state.

"First of all, I cannot choose a bench, I cannot avoid a bench. I am saying this with a degree of seriousness," Mehta, representing the ED, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

The CJI told Mehta that he could have taken it up since the previous Chief Justice U U Lalit was taking it up but if he were to take it up, three benches would have to be broken.

Due to these practical issues, the CJI said, “I said the second most senior judge available will take it up”.

The Chhattisgarh government took objection to a bench headed by Justice Shah hearing the matter, saying the matter should go before Justice Rastogi or Justice Bhat, who were members of the earlier bench. Mehta objected to the "disturbing practice" of maligning a bench.

In connection with the case, Mehta said the judges (on the bench which previously heard the matter) said they have not gone into the sealed covers and asked him to point out how much time will be needed for arguments and he told them that substantial time is needed.

Mehta said then Chief Justice U U Lalit had no time (due to his retirement on November 8) and it was delisted and then the matter was listed before a bench headed by Justice Shah. He added that a request was made by the respondents in the matter that the bench should not hear the case and it should go before the earlier bench. “That is not only avoiding the bench but also choosing the bench," Mehta said.

The Chief Justice said he would need to check whether the former Chief Justice listed it before court number 5. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Chhattisgarh government, said the order only says that the registry is directed to list the matter before the appropriate bench.

Mehta said even if it does not go in court 5, he has absolutely no difficulty, rather he has a worry on a larger scale. “This is happening too frequently. One order in a political matter not to your liking, you gather NGOs and malign the entire institution. One wrong order, articles are written," Mehta said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud told Mehta one of the practices of this court, one good practice, is that when a senior judge retires, the matter goes to the next available senior judge of the bench". Mehta said he has no issue, “I can't choose a bench or avoid a bench”.

In the previous hearing, Mehta had cited a WhatsApp chat of an alleged close aide to the chief minister that a judge had met the CM two days before bail was granted to some of the accused in the NAN scam case.