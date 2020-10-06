Divergent views on medium of instruction in schools: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that there were divergent views on making English as medium of instructions in government schools, even as the Andhra Pradesh government maintained that it was a progressive step.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said, "All of us here on the bench have studied in English throughout our life. But we don't want to impose our view on others."

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the HC's order of April 15 that quashed a decision allowing government schools to teach in English medium between class I to VI.

Appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, senior advocate K V Vishwanathan said the choice to study in Telugu medium was not taken away.

"If someone wants their children to study in Telugu medium, they will be accommodated in Mandal schools. There are statistics that show 96% of the parents want English medium. This will help the marginalised sections also," he said.

He claimed that one who studied in vernacular language cannot practise before the Supreme Court.

Even though Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the contention was inappropriate, Vishwanathan said he had friends who studied in vernacular, think in vernacular, translate it in English. By the time they utter their arguments, the cases get over, he said.

The court posted the matter for consideration next week.

Earlier, the Centre has come out against the decision by Andhra Pradesh directing all government schools, to adopt English as medium of instruction for students between class I to VI students.

It has relied upon the National Educational Policy, 2020, which stated, "wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least grade V, but preferably grade VIII and beyond, will be the home language/ mother tongue/local language/ regional language".

Renowned Telugu scholars, poets and cultural activists, including M Buddha Prasad, former Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative have opposed the move by the state government.