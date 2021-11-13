'Diwali Milan' organised at PM Modi's residence

During the meet, PM Modi highlighted the significance of this decade towards laying a strong foundation for the nation for 2047 and beyond

  Nov 13 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted positive changes in society and governance following the Covid-19 outbreak and said they have made people more resilient.

He made these remarks at an interaction with PMO officials on the occasion of 'Diwali Milan', organised at his residence, his office said.

Highlighting the significance of this decade towards laying a strong foundation for the nation for 2047 and beyond, Modi said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) must work together to its fullest potential and help the nation attain greater heights, according to the statement.

Noting the country's battle against the pandemic, he underlined how the country has displayed unity and brotherhood in fighting the common faceless enemy.

"He also talked about the positive changes that have come about in society and governance as a result of the pandemic, adding that these changes have made societies more resilient," the statement said.

He said difficult times often lead to realization of inherent potential among people, processes and institutions and exhorted PMO officials to draw inspiration from this spirit.

