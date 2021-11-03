Diwali surprise: Petrol, diesel to be cheaper from tomorrow

The government of India on Wednesday gave citizens a pleasant Diwali surprise by announcing a cut on petrol and diesel prices.
Excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, from Thursday.
"The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
