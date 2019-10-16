DKS case: ED to issue fresh summons to Gowramma, Usha

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that Gowramma, mother of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, and his wife Usha need not appear for inquiry scheduled on Thursday, instead the agency will issue fresh summons after 7 days.

During the hearing of Gowramma and Usha plea to the court seeking quashing of summons in the money laundering case, the ED informed the court that it has withdrawn the existing summons and will issue a fresh one.

High Court Justice Brijesh Kumar Sethi adjourned the hearing of petition to October 21.

Earlier, the ED had issued summons to Gowramma asking her to appear on October 15 and Usha on October 17. However, Gowramma skipped from appearing before the ED saying health problem and requested the ED to give another date. On Wedneday both approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons.

Former Minister Shivakumar was arrested by ED in connection with money laundering case on September 3 and he is in judicial custody. His bail petition will come up for hearing in the Delhi High Court on October 17.