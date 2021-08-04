DMK, AIADMK spar over centenary-portrait event

It is DMK versus AIADMK again in Tamil Nadu, but now it is about the non-participation of the latter, the main opposition party, in an event held to mark the legislature’s centenary and unveiling of a portrait of late chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The AIADMK maintained that it did not take part in the event on August 2 as the DMK had not taken part in the one held in 2018 to unveil a portrait of the late chief minister and former party supremo J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Tuesday.

There could be no comparison between the two events, Duraimurugan, also a senior DMK leader, indicated, saying the AIADMK did not even request the DMK, the then main opposition party, to take part in that event and had merely dispatched invitations.

“They did not even ask us to take part in that function. They had sent invitations to the DMK just like they did it for all and sundry,” he told reporters.

The DMK had not participated in the Jayalalithaa portrait unveiling event as the party was not shown proper respect, the minister said.

The DMK government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, however, invited the Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami with due respect, he said.

As advised by Stalin, though he spoke over the phone to Palaniswami and requested him to take part in the event, the AIADMK top leader conveyed to the Assembly secretary that his party would not participate in the function, he said.

The senior minister said he conveyed to Palaniswami that his seat would be on the dais and in the same row that dignitaries President Ram Nath Kovind, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Stalin shall occupy. Duraimurugan said he requested Palaniswami to also deliver an address on the occasion. Unlike the AIADMK regime, the DMK government extended the due courtesy to the main opposition party, he added.

“It is their (AIADMK’s) choice to participate in the event or not,” he said.