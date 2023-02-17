DMK leader used sword on father, says brother of soldier killed in mob attack

A DMK councillor and five others in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri were arrested on Wednesday in a case related to the murder of an armed forces personnel.

M Prabhu, 29, had an altercation with DMK councilor, M Chinnasamy near Velampatti in Pochampally on the night February 8.

As per Prabhu's brother Prabhakaran, the DMK councillor used a sword during the mob attack to assault their father. "Councillor Chinnasamy slashed at my father with a sword. Luckily the blow landed on his head. Had it been his neck, he would not have survived," Prabhakaran told NDTV.

Prabhu was admitted to the hospital due to the grievous injuries he suffered in the attack and died on Tuesday. Prabhakaran was also admitted to a hospital in Krishnagiri district after the attack.

Reportedly, the incident took place after Chinnasamy abused the wife of Prabhakaran, Prabhu's elder brother, for washing clothes with water from the panchayat's water tank. Later, in the evening, Prabhakaran and his brother were allegedly attacked by Chinnasamy and his men.

Prabhakaran also said that the men then assaulted Prabhu with iron rods and knives and he succumbed to his injuries after undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital.

A first information report (FIR) registered by the Nagarasampatty police, Krishnagiri district, named 9 people including Chinnasamy and his son Gurusuryamoorthy as accused. While the police had initially registered the case under IPC Section 307 for attempt to murder, they subsequently altered it to Section 302 – murder.

(With agency inputs)