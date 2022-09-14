DMK makes fun of Telangana Governor Tamilisai for her 'valour' remark

The ruling DMK on Wednesday said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is naive and made fun of her 'valour' comment.

The party sought to know if it was "courageous to flee from Telangana out of fear and defend herself in Tamil Nadu".

Referring to her comment that she is not shaken by anything and that she inherited the hoary Tamil tradition of valorous Tamil women, the ruling party organ 'Murasoli' wondered "what kind of bravery" it was to be fearful and run away from Telangana and make claims of being brave.

Citing Tamil verses of yore that praised a Tamil woman for bravery as she chased away a tiger using a pan -- utilised to remove husk from rice -- Soundararajan had said that she inherited such a tradition of valour of Tamil women and that she is never shaken by anything.

On this remark, the DMK's Tamil daily asked: "What kind of bravery is it to wave the pan in Tamil Nadu after running away from Telangana, fearing the tiger. Only Governor Tamilisai should explain."

Soundararajan, reacting to Murasoli's tirade on September 12, against Governors on a confrontation mode with elected governments had asserted that she was never insulted.

"I was never insulted. I am astonished about how someone in Tamil Nadu can rejoice if their sister is disrespected in another state. It is not the right frame of mind," she had said after the write-up appeared in Murasoli.

To this remark of the Telangana Governor, the DMK mouthpiece on Wednesday said it did not say that she was humiliated in Hyderabad.

Quoting media reports and citing video footage available on YouTube in this connection, the DMK daily wondered if she denied using a word which denoted that she was "humiliated".

Further, the ruling party mouthpiece said that Soundararajan may consider the post of Governor as a "high office". However, it is an "appointment post," indicating that it was only a ceremonial position.

Only to make sure that some Governors do not trouble governments picked by the people, the scholars who drafted the Constitution have made the office "toothless".

Citing the Telangana happenings, the ruling party daily said it had explained the outcome if appointees to the office of Governor chose an adversarial path. They had no real powers, the DMK mouthpiece indicated.

Specifically referring to her comment asking how someone could rejoice if a sister was disrespected, Murasoli said days ago it described her as "naive" only considering her media interviews and remarks.

Had she earned a 'good name' in Telangana she would have deserved praise. However, she chose a confrontationist approach.

It is the culture of Tamil Nadu to honour people when they won accolades and to counsel them if they indulged in bickering, Tamil Nadu's ruling party daily said.