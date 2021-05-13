DMK's strength in Rajya Sabha set to go up

Two AIADMK Rajya Sabha MPs – K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam – winning the April 6 elections in Tamil Nadu and choosing to retain their membership in the Assembly has brought some good news for the ruling DMK.

Another seat held by AIADMK has also fallen vacant with the death of A Mohammed John in March this year. The Rajya Sabha website says three seats are vacant and if one goes by the strength of the current assembly, the DMK will win at least two seats, taking its strength to nine from the current seven.

While DMK commands the support of 159 MLAs including allies, the AIADMK has the support of just 75 – 66 of its own, PMK (5), and BJP (4). By all means, AIADMK will lose the two seats that its members resigned and hand them over to the DMK.

AIADMK's current strength in the Rajya Sabha is 6, while two seats are held by its allies Tamil Maanila Congress and PMK. The biennial elections to Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled only in 2022, but the resignation of two members and the death of one MP from AIADMK has necessitated the by-polls.