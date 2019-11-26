Do not be greedy for anyone's wealth: New Lokpal motto

Do not be greedy for anyone's wealth -- the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday unveiled its motto along with its logo after a long search for it.

A competition was held for motto and logo and the Lokpal had received 2,236 entries for logo and 4,705 entries for motto.

While it managed to select one for the logo designed by Prashant Mishra from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Lokpal could not finalise a single one from the over 4,700 entries prompting the Lokpal members to look one for themselves.

As "none of the entries received was found suitable", the Lokpal has decided its motto in its full bench meeting based on their own inputs and discussion on October 17. They decided to take one portion from the Ishavasya Upanishad which in English meant "do not be greedy for anyone’s wealth".

Lokpal Chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose launched the logo and motto of Lokpal at an event held here which was attended by other members.

The selection of the logo came after the three-stage process. The chosen logo is based on the literal meaning of Lokpal -- caretaker of people.

"The logo symbolizes how Lokpal protects and cares for the people of India by establishing justice as per law. The logo symbolizes various essence of Lokpal figuratively in shapes such as: ombudsman (judges bench), people (three human figures), vigilance (Ashok chakra forming eye–pupil), law (shape of book in orange) and judicial (the tricolour two hands are placed below forming a unique balance)," a statement said.

"The logo is in tricolour representing the national essence of Lokpal," it added.