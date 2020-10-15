Do part make-up, costumes at residence: Guidelines for cultural performances

Keen to catch up on your favourite theatre performance? Be prepared to be masked up for the entire duration in the auditorium.

Fortunately, artistes on stage will be exempt from wearing masks but have been advised to maintain adequate physical distance during longer acts, musical, dance, or other cultural performances.

The Centre on Thursday issued guidelines for cultural programs as India took further steps to emerge from the stringent lockdown imposed to fight Covid-19.

Occupancy in auditoria or closed performance spaces will be 50% of the total capacity but subject to a ceiling of 200 persons

“Strictly no entry without a mask. Visitors, patrons, and audience members must wear proper masks covering the nose and mouth at all times,” the guidelines said adding that the management should ask any person flouting the rules to leave the venue.

The guidelines “encourage” artists to prepare at least a part of their get-up, including costume, hairstyle, make-up, at their residence to ensure minimum support in the green rooms.

They also advise all external artists and crew members, including those engaged in providing lighting, sound, make-up, costumes among others, to present a valid Covid-19 negative test result to relevant authorities at the host institution.

“The test should have been conducted within seven days prior to the event. Management/creative agency may provide a mobile testing unit at the venue if feasible,” the guidelines said.

For the stage, the guidelines state that the sets and properties in theatrical productions may be kept at a minimum with few changes, to avoid movement and crowding on stage.

The guidelines state that all artists and staff should be encouraged to carry food from home if possible and to maintain physical distancing at eating points/cafeteria.

It also stated that packaged food may be provided to crew and artists who require meals.

For better management of the crowd, the guidelines suggest staggering of performance timings to ensure that the timing of commencement, intermission, and end do not overlap with other performance at any other auditorium at the same venue.