Doctor stunned as plastic ice cream spoon removed from puppy's stomach

A team led by Dr. Narendra Pardeshi, one of India’s leading vet surgeons from Pune Small Animal Clinic in Pune successfully removed a plastic ice cream spoon accidentally swallowed by a 12-weeks-old pup.

The dog who was unable to eat and developed ulcers due to the spoon stuck in the stomach underwent a gastroscopy procedure. Now, the dog has resumed his daily routine with ease and has started eating food again.

Pune-based Shekhar family’s 12-week-old Golden Retriever pet Nora was playful and active until March 2022, when she accidentally swallowed an ice cream spoon.

The pup was immediately rushed to a local vet who took an X-ray. The vet gave medicine and assured them that Nora will be alright as no abnormality was spotted in the X-ray.

Suddenly, to the pet family’s dismay, Nora stopped eating and wasn’t cheerful like before. However, the pet family was referred to Dr. Pardeshi wherein her life was saved.

Dr. Pardeshi said, “On arrival in an emergency, the pup was weak, pale, had ulcers in the stomach, and couldn’t eat anything. The pup was scheduled to undergo gastroscopy on 29 March 2022. The pre-anesthetic and presurgical test was done so that there is no problem during the procedure. The dog was thoroughly examined and given anesthesia before the surgery.”

Dr. Pardeshi added, “While performing Gastroscopy, a long flexible tube called gastroscope or endoscope is used which has a tiny camera and light at the end to look inside the stomach. The spoon was located in the stomach and removed with the help of forceps passed through the gastroscope instrument. This procedure is non-invasive and doesn’t require any cuts or incisions. The surgery lasted for 45 minutes and the pup was discharged the same day.”

“I was worried when Nora swallowed the plastic ice cream spoon accidentally. She stopped eating and wasn’t active, playful, or cheerful. She would just sit in one place without moving. Now, Nora can do all her activities with ease. She has shown positive signs after the surgery and is eating properly now,” the Shekhar family said.