Doctors demand ban on export of Covid-19 vaccines

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan’s yes to ‘no ban on the export of approved vaccines’ may bring tears locally, the OMAG said in a statement

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 06 2021, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 18:51 ist
A medic conducts the dry run as part of preparedness for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine, at Kasturba Hospital in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 06, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG) is strongly opposed to the export of the indigenous Covid-19 vaccines before it is made available locally – both in public as well as the private sector in abundant numbers.

“The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) issued the license for two ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 vaccines –Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and did bring cheers, but the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan’s yes to ‘no ban on the export of approved vaccines’ may bring tears locally! Hence, OMAG has taken this stand,” the OMAG said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) amending the regulations only last week to facilitate the import/export of Covid-19 vaccines through courier had paved the way for the export of vaccines that are approved in India.

"The CBIC had said that Covid-19 has posed unprecedented challenges to Customs and other administrations the world over and efficient clearance and distribution of vaccines would be a critical requirement in the collective fight against the pandemic. Though this is a welcome step, but certainly not, when it bypasses local needs and aspirations, for the Indian vaccines and medicines,” OMAG President Dr S Natarajan and Secretary-General Ishwar Gilada said.

"If most of the vaccine produced is taken by these countries, what will happen to the under-developed countries as also India? India has developed its own vaccines and most other vaccines are going to be mass-manufactured only in India. Currently, the world, particularly the developing world, depends on India for healthcare, for medicines and several vaccines and it will be the same for Covid vaccines as well,” added Dr Gilada.

