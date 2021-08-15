'Doctors, scientists must be worshipped for Covid work'

Doctors, scientists, paramedics must be worshipped for their work during Covid-19 pandemic

Modi also praised India's Olympic players for making the country proud during the recently concluded Tokyo Games

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2021, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 09:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. Credit: Credit: Twitter Screengrab/ @BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded scientists, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

"During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped," he said during his Independence Day speech.

He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters for their roles in the freedom struggle.

Modi also praised India's Olympic players for making the country proud during the recently concluded Tokyo Games.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
Independence Day
Covid-19
Red Fort
New Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 