Doha-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, an airline official told ANI.
Unfortunately, the passenger was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, said the airline.
More details awaited.
