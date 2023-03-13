Doha-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi

Doha-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

Unfortunately, the passenger was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 13 2023, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 10:43 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, an airline official told ANI.

Unfortunately, the passenger was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, said the airline.

More details awaited.

IndiGo Airlines
Pakistan
Karachi
Ministry of Civil Aviation

