Domestic abuse: Wife smashes Indian Navy sailor’s head

In a fit of anger, a wife of Indian Navy sailor used a heavy kitchen knife to smash her abusive husband’s head when he was sleeping, after a violent domestic fight in the wee hours of Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco sub division) Sunita Sawant told DH that the victim Kaushalendra Singh was declared dead on arrival at a local naval hospital and the accused wife has been booked for murder.

“She has been arrested under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of her husband Kaushalendra Singh, who worked as an aircraft handler at the INS Hansa naval base,” Sawant said. The base is located in the port town of Vasco, which is nearly 35 km south of Panaji.

“When the deceased returned home from work, he was drunk and the couple had a fight, which was stopped after the neighbours intervened. When he was asleep, the victim in a fit of anger smashed his head with a kitchen implement,” Sawant said, adding that he post mortem report had revealed a dozen deep cuts. After the assault, the wife called the neighbours for help, but Singh was declared dead on arrival at the local naval hospital.

The official also said that the accused had been a victim of domestic violence for a long time. She will be produced for remand before the local magistrate on Monday.