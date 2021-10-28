Domestic airlines to operate fewer flights this winter compared to 2019

Domestic airlines will fly 4.38% less flights per week this winter schedule compared to 2019 -- from 23,307 to 22,287 -- with SpiceJet decreasing its services by 31%, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.

The Winter Schedule is effective from October 31 to March 26 next year. The 22,287 departures per week have been finalized toand from 108 airports, including the new airports Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation vide order No. 27/2021 dated 12th Oct 2021 informed that scheduled domestic operations have been permitted to operate without any capacity restrictions. Accordingly, Winter Schedule 2021 has been approved without capacity restrictions as submitted by the scheduled domestic airlines," the DGCA said.

While SpiceJet has decreased its weekly flights from 4,316 to 2,995, Vistara has increased its services by 22% -- from 1,376 for winter schedule to 1,675 weekly flights this winter.

IndiGo will operate the highest number of weekly flights in this winter schedule also -- it has slight decrease in services from 10,310 flights in 2019 to 10,243 this time.

According to the schedule, Air India, which was recently sold to the Tatas, also saw a decrease in its weekly flights from 2,254 to 2,053, which is a 8.92% decrease.

Go First, which was previously known as GoAir, will have 2,290 weekly flights compared to 2,308 in the winter schedule of 2019. For AirAsia, 1,393 weekly services have been approved as against 1,345 in 2019.

Regional carrier Star Air will operate 137 weekly domestic flights as against 62 weekly services in 2019.

