Domestic flights to resume operations from May 25 in a calibrated manner, says Aviation Minister

Domestic flights will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday.

Puri said all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, India had suspended international commercial passengers flights on March 22 and followed up with a ban on domestic commercial flights from March 24.

The Civil Aviation Ministry will be issuing a standard operating procedure for passenger movement separately.

Airports across the country have been making efforts to ensure physical distancing by asking passengers to do web check-in to avoid crowding at airports.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) had advised passengers to wear face mask, carry a bottle of hand sanitiser and download Aarogya Setu app on mobile phones while traveling.

India has been under lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 that has infected 1.06 lakh persons across the country and killed 3,303.