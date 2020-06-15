Domestic manufacturers step in to meet demand for coveralls, face shields

As India emerges from the lockdown, domestic manufacturers have stepped up production of personal protection equipment such as coveralls and face shields, which have turned out to be a key line of defence to combat COVID-19.

Hula Global, a Noida-based apparel manufacturer, has added capabilities to produce PPE coveralls and face shields that have a growing clientele in the transport and hospitality sectors.

“The demand for facial protection is rising rapidly as the government is finally moving towards unlocking the country. Along with shielding the front-line healthcare workers, we are now receiving inquiries from other service sectors as well,” Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global, said in a statement here.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, Bose sensed an opportunity in manufacturing PPE coveralls and added machines to produce the much-in-demand body covers.

Protective face shields are much in demand in the service industry, including restaurants, retailers, salons, grocery stores, food plants as well as the medical sector.

“Our face shields have been designed to not only protect the customers but also make them feel comfortable once they step out of their homes for their respective businesses,” Bose said.

Hula has augmented its manufacturing capacities and even secured approvals for its coveralls from the governments in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Iran and awaiting the lifting of the export ban.