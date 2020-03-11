'Don’t know what my shakha leaders felt about being Hindu': Milind Soman's RSS connection causes Twitter frenzy

Milind Soman is known for a number of things - he is a supermodel, an actor, a film producer and a fitness promoter. The internet went crazy, however, over his unique experience with the RSS.

An excerpt from Made in India: A Memoir by Milind Soman with Roopa Pai, published on Jan 23, 2020, was put out by ThePrint in a report. The report quoted Milind Soman as saying in the book: “When I read today all the subversive, communal propaganda the media attributes to RSS shakhas, I am frankly baffled. My memories of what happened at our shakha between 6 and 7 p.m. each weekday evening are completely different — we marched about in our khaki shorts, did some yoga, worked out in a traditional outdoor gymnasium with no fancy equipment, sang songs and chanted Sanskrit verses that we did not understand the meanings of, played games and had a bunch of fun with our fellows.

“Occasionally, we’d be taken on treks or overnight camping trips in the hills around Bombay, which we eagerly looked forward to and enjoyed very much. The whole thing was overseen by a team of mostly-well-meaning — if not always inspirational — adults, who truly believed they were helping raise good ‘civilian soldiers’ — boys respectful of authority, well-behaved in the presence of adults and well-aware of the importance of physical fitness — who would put their efforts into nation-building when they grew up. A desi Scouts movement, if you will. As for the parents who registered their kids, most saw the shakha as just another way to keep their offspring in good shape and out of trouble,” he added.

The book is also quoted as saying: “I don’t know what my shakha leaders felt about being Hindu — they didn’t really air their views on it to us, as far as I remember. Even if they had, I would not have paid attention — it would have made them sound too much like my dad.”

The supermodel responded to feedback on the excerpt on Twitter: “Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!”.

Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. 🤪🤪🤪🤪 wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) March 10, 2020

Soman was trending on Twitter after his connection with the communal organisation came to light.