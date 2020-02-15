Donald Trump claims he beats Narendra Modi on Facebook, but the numbers say otherwise

With just about 10 days remaining before his maiden visit to Ahmedabad and New Delhi, United States President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed on Twitter that he was ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in terms of popularity on Facebook.

“Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that 'Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.' Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!” Trump posted on Twitter early on Saturday (Indian Standard Time).

The US President's claim did create a buzz on social media, with some netizens pointing out that his boast might not be based on facts.

Modi is the most popular leader with over 4.45 crore followers on Facebook. Trump, on the other hand, is actually a distant second with only 2.58 crore followers.

But both Trump and Modi are nowhere close to former US President Barack Obama, who has about 5.5 crore followers on Facebook.

“Battle of the social media giants....As of 01.02.2020 the @NarendraModi Facebook page had almost twice as many followers as the page of @realDonaldTrump,” Twiplomacy tweeted, but added: “However, in terms of interactions the US President had three times as many interactions (comments, likes and shares) over the past 12 months than the Indian Prime Minister. (Trump) 284,689,546, (Modi) 82,694,802)”

Trump and his wife Melania Trump are set to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25 next on an invitation from Modi.