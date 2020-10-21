Donald Trump clears the air Modi way, says he will release tape of interview

US President Donald Trump cut short his interview with CBS News journalist Lesley Stahl abruptly. Later on, he tweeted a video of the reporter at the White House not wearing mask, saying, "Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come."

"I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, prior to being voted into the Prime Minister's Office, did something similar when he released the tape of his interview to DD News. Controversy that Modi claimed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is like his daughter, erupted after this interview. His interview also angered Congress's Ahmed Patel who maintained that he was never close to Modi the way he made it out to be in the interview.

To make matters clear, his office, released the tape of his complete interview to DD News in which he is shown to have said, "he would not be angry even if Priyanka hurled a hundred curses at him" and opened up about his friendship with Patel ruefully,