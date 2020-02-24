Donald Trump India visit: Hindu Sena organises 'yagna'

Donald Trump visit: Hindu Sena organises 'yagna'

  Feb 24 2020
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 14:33pm ist
A fringe Hindu outfit on Monday organised a 'yagna' ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'yagna' was organised by Hindu Sena at Jantar Mantar.

"We performed the rituals to seek God's blessings for PM Narendra Modi and Trump as they begin their talks and to pray that they can work together to eradicate terrorism," Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said. 

Meanwhile, members of various Left outfits and women's groups protested a few metres away at the same venue against Trump's visit, saying it does not augur well for India.

