Donald Trump's India visit LIVE: Watch US President's rally, Namaste Trump event online

US President Donald Trump is all set to visit India on February 24 along with his wife Melania Trump. His two-day visit will have a tight schedule that includes a massive roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport till the newly built Motera Staidum for the mega 'Namaste Trump' event.

Trump's rally is expected to be attened by at least one lakh people. Later, he will head towards Agra to have a glimpse of Taj Mahal. Trump and the First Lady will then leave for Delhi where they will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While some strict restrictions have been put on media houses regarding the coverage of the event due to security concern, Doordarshan has the permission to broadcast the event live.

Doordarshan's live feed will be distributed globally. One can watch Trump's India visit and the mega roadshow live online on Doordarshan's YouTube channel. Mobile users also switch to

Prasar Bharti's global digital platform - News On Air - for live telecast of the event. There is another YouTube channel - DD News Live - that will telecast Trump's India visit live online.

Click here to watch Trump's India visit full live coverage on Doordarshan