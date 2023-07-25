Donations at Kedarnath Temple to be counted in new transparent glass room

A transparent glass room has been built at Kedarnath Temple where precious offerings and donations made by devotees will be counted.
It has been done for the sake of total financial transparency in the transactions made at the temple, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Ajendra Ajay said on Tuesday.
Also Read | A decade since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
The glass enclosure called "transparent counting room" formally began its operations after a puja on Monday in which BKTC executive officer Ramesh Chandra Tiwari and Kedar Sabha president Rajkumar Tiwari participated, he said.
CCTV cameras have also been installed in the glass room to keep an eye on all financial transactions, including precious gifts and donations offered at the temple by devotees, he said.
The glass room has been built by the BKTC with donations made by a devotee, he added.
