Don't fall for fear mongering, sufficient coal stock: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

After reports emerged of India staring at a power crisis on the back of an acute coal shortage, Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that there was no "threat of disruption in power supply".

"Reviewed coal production & supply situation in the country. Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand," Joshi tweeted.

Urging people to not "fall for fear mongering", the minister added that thermal power stations are being replenished with daily supply of coal.

Also Read | Rise in international price drove coal crisis; situation to be okay in 3-4 days: Joshi

"With the withdrawal of monsoons, coal despatches are set to rise in the coming days thereby increasing coal stocks. Reiterating, there is sufficient coal stock, do not fall for fear mongering," he wrote.

Thermal power plants have rolling stock being replenished with daily supply. Moreover, with the withdrawal of monsoons, coal despatches are set to rise in the coming days thereby increasing coal stocks. Reiterating, there is sufficient coal stock, do not fall for fear mongering. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 10, 2021

A combination of factors such as excess rainfall hitting coal movement and imported coal-based power plants generating less than half of their capacity due to record high rates and a gap in the supply and production of coal led to a shortfall in the fossil fuel's supply.

As India's economy picked up after a deadly second wave of Covid-19, demand for power rose sharply. Electricity consumption has jumped almost 17 per cent in the last two months alone when compared to the same period in 2019. At the same time, global coal prices increased by 40 per cent and India's imports fell to a two-year low. The country is the world's second-largest importer of coal despite also being home to the fourth-largest coal reserves in the world. Power plants that usually rely on imports are now heavily dependent on Indian coal, adding further pressure to already stretched domestic supplies.

In India, over half of 135 coal-fired power plants, which supply around 70 per cent of the country's electricity, had stocks to last 3-4 days, according to a Reuters report on Friday.

(With agency inputs)