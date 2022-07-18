PIB debunks fake news of govt providing liquor pipeline

'Don't get your hopes too high;" PIB debunks fake news of liquor pipeline from Centre

The 'news' claimed daily drinkers would be provided a pipeline at the payment of Rs 11,000 to the PMO

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 20:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The government's press wing has debunked fake news regarding a pipeline of liquor being supplied for daily drinkers, saying "don't get your hopes high".

Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) factcheck debunked a post that said a pipeline supplying liquor to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of Rs 11,000 to the Prime Minister's office.

The PIB factcheck post saying, "Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high‼️", quashed the fake news and shared a meme with the notice.

