Don't harbour desire for posts, tickets; prove worth by working for country: Kejriwal to partymen

Give up desire for posts, tickets: Kejriwal to partymen

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 16:25 ist
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked party leaders and volunteers not to harbour any desire for posts and tickets to contest polls and instead prove their worth by working for the society and the country.

During his virtual address at the party's national council meet, Kejriwal said he did not wish people to recognise AAP as a party like the BJP and the Congress and asked partymen to give up their aspirations for posts and tickets.

"If you come to me asking for posts, it means you are not deserving it and you have to demand it. You should work in such a manner that I have to say that you should hold the post," Kejriwal said.

The AAP is focusing on poll-bound Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat as part of its plan of national expansion.

"Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar are two supreme ideals of our party. Each of our volunteer should be ready to make sacrifices like them," he said.

The 10th national council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party was held online due to the Covid pandemic.

