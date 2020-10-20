Don't like the type of language he used: Rahul Gandhi on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the 'item' remark, saying that he does not like the type of language used by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

"Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," Gandhi said.

#WATCH Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM's "item" remark pic.twitter.com/VT149EjHu0 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Nath, under fire over a comment about a woman minister in the state, on Monday evening alleged in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the BJP was misleading people.

Nath is facing flak from the ruling party for referring to minister Imarti Devi as "item" during a campaign speech for Assembly by-election.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan and other BJP leaders observed a two-hour silent fast in protest against Nath. Chouhan also wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to take action against Nath for his comment about a Dalit woman leader.

Nath, in his own missive to Chouhan, said, "I didn't make any disgraceful remarks but you served lies....The word I said has a lot of meanings. Your party is serving lies and misleading by interpreting the word arbitrarily."

In the last seven months under the BJP rule, Madhya Pradesh was once again reaching the top position in terms of crime against women but Chouhan did not act, he alleged.