'Don't listen to hypocrites': Dutch lawmaker comes out in support of Nupur Sharma amid Prophet remark row

Amid the ongoing controversy around Nupur Sharma’s remark on Prophet Mohammed, Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders extended his support to former BJP member and slammed the Arab and Islamic countries.

Wilders, the chairman of the Party for Freedom and a member of the House of Representatives in the Netherlands, on Tuesday said that Sharma only spoke the truth about Prophet Mohammed. "It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP for speaking the truth about #ProphetMuhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?" he tweeted.

Geert said that Islamic nations have "no democracy" and they "persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else". He added that "the ideology of the prophet Mohammed is offensive and abusive".

"Don’t listen to the hypocrites. Islamic nations have no democracy, no rule of law, and no freedom. They persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else. THEY should be criticized! The ideology of #Muhammad is offensive and abusive, not the heroic #NupurSharma!,” the Dutch parliamentarian said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet, Geert also advised Indians to stand with Nupur Sharma and not get intimidated by the Islamic countries. "Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse. So my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP who spoke the truth about Muhammad," he tweeted.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal over their statements. The decision was later welcomed by the international communities.