Don't listen to hypocrites: Dutch lawmaker backs Nupur

'Don't listen to hypocrites': Dutch lawmaker comes out in support of Nupur Sharma amid Prophet remark row

Geert said that Islamic nations have 'no democracy' and they 'persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 07 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 19:22 ist
Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders. Credit: AFP Photo

Amid the ongoing controversy around Nupur Sharma’s remark on Prophet Mohammed, Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders extended his support to former BJP member and slammed the Arab and Islamic countries.

Wilders, the chairman of the Party for Freedom and a member of the House of Representatives in the Netherlands, on Tuesday said that Sharma only spoke the truth about Prophet Mohammed. "It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP for speaking the truth about #ProphetMuhammad who indeed married Aisha when she was six years old and consumed the marriage when she was nine. Why does India apologize?" he tweeted.

Also Read — Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Geert said that Islamic nations have "no democracy" and they "persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else". He added that "the ideology of the prophet Mohammed is offensive and abusive".

"Don’t listen to the hypocrites. Islamic nations have no democracy, no rule of law, and no freedom. They persecute minorities and disrespect human rights like no one else. THEY should be criticized! The ideology of #Muhammad is offensive and abusive, not the heroic #NupurSharma!,” the Dutch parliamentarian said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet, Geert also advised Indians to stand with Nupur Sharma and not get intimidated by the Islamic countries. "Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse. So my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP who spoke the truth about Muhammad," he tweeted.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal over their statements. The decision was later welcomed by the international communities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prophet Mohammed
BJP
Dutch
India News

What's Brewing

India set to reintroduce cheetah by August

India set to reintroduce cheetah by August

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

 