Don't mix Covid-19 vaccines yet, stick to SOP: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that mixing of Covid-19 vaccines is not part of the protocol yet.

"Same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have to be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP," it clarified.

Mixing of vaccine is not the protocol yet, same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) to be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/bB1d8z890i — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Dr N K Arora, chairman of Covid-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), had yesterday told news agency ANI that India may soon start testing the feasibility of mixing two different doses of Covid-19 vaccines to see if it helps in boosting one's immune response to coronavirus.

