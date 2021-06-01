Don't mix Covid-19 vaccines yet, stick to SOP: MoHFW

Don't mix Covid-19 vaccines yet, stick to SOP: Health Ministry

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 17:12 ist
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at a civil hospital in Jind, in the northern state of Haryana on June 1, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that mixing of Covid-19 vaccines is not part of the protocol yet.

"Same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have to be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP," it clarified.

Dr N K Arora, chairman of Covid-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), had yesterday told news agency ANI that India may soon start testing the feasibility of mixing two different doses of Covid-19 vaccines to see if it helps in boosting one's immune response to coronavirus.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca jab? All you must know

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

 