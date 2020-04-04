Don't publicise AYUSH related claims on COVID-19: Press Council of India

The Press Council of India has asked print media to stop and prevent the publicity and advertisement of claims related to Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) on curing COVID-19.

In its advisory issued on Friday, the Press Council said it is needed to "prevent dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services" in view of the emerging threat in India due to COVID-19 spread.

The Press Council advisory came after the Ministry of AYUSH, on April 1, directed all Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic regulatory authorities in states and union territories to prevent publicity of COVID-19 related claims in print and electronic media. Those who violate this would face action.

"In view of the emerging threat in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak, it is imperative to apply and implement various measures for maintaining public safety in all aspects and to control dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services," the Ministry had said in its letter, while warning that violators will face jail term under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

During an interaction with AYUSH practitioners on March 28, an official statement had said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined the "importance of countering and fact checking unsubstantiated claims of AYUSH having cure for the disease, adding that AYUSH scientists, ICMR, CSIR and other research organisations must come together for evidence based research".