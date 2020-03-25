Don't sack or reduce wages of security guards: MHA

With several private security guards staring at job-loss or reduction in wages due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked private security agencies to adopt a "humane approach" and not sack them or reduce their salary.

The MHA's appeal to security agencies came days after private security agencies sought help amid a lock-down due to COVID-19 in several states, saying they were increasingly being "asked to withdraw" most of its personnel from establishments like shopping malls and hotels after authorities' ordered to close them in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to industry bodies, MHA Deputy Secretary P C Guite said the country is facing an unprecedented situation due to COVID-19, which has affected economic activity.

"It is possible that private security agencies may be impacted due to closure of shops, malls and other establishments. This is the time for the private security agencies to adopt a humane approach and protect its workers and staff members from lay-offs and consequent decrease in earnings," Guite said in the letter.

He urged the industry for empathy with its workforce, vital to its functioning and ensure that these workers continue to be treated on duty and paid accordingly.

On March 21, Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), one of the bodies representing security agencies, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief.

In the letter, CAPSI President Kunwar Vikram Singh had said it would be "unethical/illegal" to temporarily lay off their employees on their part as it could end up in a "tremendous amount of restlessness" and frustration that can even lead to disturbed law and order problems.

Closure of malls, showrooms, theatres and hotels among other establishments have led to a situation where the clients are asking them to remove all security guards but one from their locations while making it clear that they will only pay for the drastically reduced strength, he said.

"Now what happens to others? Where do the other guards go? Who pays them their salaries for this period. Obviously, the already beleaguered private security industry now will have to pay nearly 70% of its workforce without getting paid for by the clients for the duration till normalcy returns," he said.

Emphasising that COVID-19 is having an adverse impact on this sector with a "much greater intensity and ferocity", he said any lay-off would lead to "catastrophic" effect on these unfortunately placed private security guards and their families.

"We seek your intervention to save lakhs of chowkidars (guards) and 23,000 security entrepreneurs from this disastrous situation. The ESI, Provident Fund and GST departments may be asked to defer their tax collection date by giving adequate time so that guards can be paid wages to take care of their families," Singh said, claiming that they were the largest employment providing sector.