Don't send rehabilitated trafficking survivors back home: Former NIMHANS director

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 25 2022, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 23:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Leading psychologist Dr Shekhar P Seshadri, former director of the Bengaluru-based NIMHANS has suggested to the National Commission for Women that the government should look for options other than sending a rehabilitated survivor of human trafficking back to their house, which is in most cases the same place where they were trafficked from.

Dr Seshadri was speaking at a seminar on anti human trafficking that the NCW held on Saturday. Also present were Director General of the BPR&D Balaji Srivastava, former NDRF DG P M Nair, former TISS chair Veerendra Mishra, and Hasina Kharbhih, Founder, Impulse NGO Network.

Some of the other suggestions made by Dr Seshadri were that every state commission for women must have an anti-human trafficking cell of its own, that they have a template or SOP for all the organisations involved in cases of human trafficking, setting up of anti-human trafficking cells in colleges and educational institutes, provisions available in legal system including schemes and compensation be made known to everyone till the panchayat level, among others.

