Don't treat Omicron as common cold: Centre

Top government officials on Wednesday advised people not to treat the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as common cold while asking doctors to follow a rational approach in their prescriptions instead of prescribing unnecessary medicines that have been proven useless in Covid-19 treatment.

The officials also warned against “rampant and irrational” use of Molnupiravir, which they say has a narrow window of clinical application.

"Omicron is not common cold. It should not be taken lightly. The current pandemic is driven by Omicron because of which, the transmission of the virus from the western part of India to the east was very rapid,” VK Paul, NITI Ayog member and government’s principal advisor on Covid-19 said.

“We need to be vigilant, get vaccinated and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Vaccination is an important pillar in our Covid response programme,” he said, observing that nearly 1.5 crore senior citizens are yet to take their first dose of the vaccine.

According to the government estimate, there are nearly 13.75 crore people aged over 60 years, of which 12.25 crore received the first shot.

Paul appealed to the medical community to prescribe medicines rationally following the national treatment protocol as there are concerns on overuse and misuse of drugs in Covid treatment during the second wave. One such example was misuse of steroids that led to a spread in mucormycosis infections last year.

"The repertoire of medicines for Covid treatment is limited. There is a set of rational medicines in the mainstream protocol. Covid treatments should be limited to such protocols,” said Paul.

Asked about Molnupiravir, ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said the drug carried certain risks that warranted caution in its use. “There is rampant and irrational use of Molnupiravir. Efforts should be made to restrict its use because the known and unknown harms (of the medicine) far outweigh the claimed benefits,” he said.

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation on December 28 approved the drug for manufacturing by 13 Indian companies on the basis of a recommendation by an expert panel, which cleared it for treating Covid-19 in adults who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death, subject to certain conditions. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too welcomed the approval.

The US FDA recognised the risks associated with the medicine but still went ahead to clear the medicine observing that its benefits outweighed the risks. The medicine also received regulatory approval in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Bhargava said the current evidence suggests Molnupiravir’s relevance to the elderly and the unvaccinated people with comorbidities. There is no evidence of its benefit in people having diabetes and in those who were previously infected with Covid-19 or vaccinated. “The current clinical window of its application appears to be extremely narrow,” he added.

