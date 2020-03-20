Don't turn away any coronavirus suspect, notify pneumonia cases, says Health Ministry

Stepping up measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the Health Minister on Friday asked hospitals and medical education institutes to be prepared for a possible influx of patients.

The Health Ministry asked hospitals and medical education institutions not to turn away any suspected coronavirus positive patients and also notify persons suffering from pneumonia to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) immediately.

“...all pneumonia patients will also be notified to NCDC or IDSP so that they can be tested for novel coronavirus,” the health ministry advisory said.

According to the advisory, non-essential elective surgeries should be postponed, some beds set apart for creating isolation facilities in public and private hospital.

“The medical infrastructure in the country needs to be prepared for possible influx of patients on account of COVID-19,” it said asking them to gear up to deal with the situation.

“Leave of all kind (except under emergency and unavoidable circumstances) may be cancelled immediately. Hospitals may ensure that stable patients are discharged as early as possible while further new admissions (of stable patients) are also restricted,” it said.

The advisory said that other patients must be counselled against attaching any stigma to coronavirus patients or to facilities where such patients are admitted.

The Ministry also advised all hospitals to carry out preparedness drill on March 22 and to postpone non-essential audits of hospitals by regulators and accreditation agencies.

All patients may be advised not to come for routine visits to the OPDs if it can be avoided or postponed.

Patients exhibiting flu-like symptoms are to be attended to separately from other patients and spaced out so as to avoid overcrowding.