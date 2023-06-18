Don't vote for 'illiterate' and those with fake degrees next time: Kejriwal in poll-bound Rajasthan

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said "illiterate people" are running the government at the Centre and urged voters not to pick those with 'fake degrees' next time.

Addressing a rally in Sriganganagar district of poll-bound Rajasthan, he said as a kid, he had heard politicians saying that India would become a developed country in 20 years. He said he had also heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which the latter said India would become a developed nation by 2047.

"How can we trust your talk? They (Centre) are telling lies. They do not know anything. Today, illiterate people are running the government at the Centre," Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Delhi would've been safest had law and order been under AAP govt, says Kejriwal after 2 women shot

He further said, "If there were literate people in the central government, they would not have brought demonetisation and farm laws. When you vote for the next time, do one thing, vote for literate people. Do not vote for those who are illiterate and have fake degrees."

The Delhi chief minister further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feel offended because he is "literate, an engineer and was an IRS officer".

He said he has plans to make India top country in the world in 10 years.

Kejriwal also narrated the story of an illiterate king who ruined the entire country, thus emphasising the need to have a literate king to run the state of affairs.

He hit out at the BJP and the Congress rule, saying both the parties have looted Rajasthan and the country.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make inroads in Rajasthan where polls are slated at the end of this year.