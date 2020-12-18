'Don't want credit': PM Modi slams Opposition over politics on farm laws

Sharply criticising the Opposition for trying to sway 'innocent farmers' and using the issue for political gains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the farm laws were always part of opposition parties' manifesto and the government merely turned those promises into a reality.

Speaking to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Modi in his characteristic tone said "i request all political parties with with folded hands, please keep all the credit, I don't want any credit for these reforms, I just want to improve farmers' lives."

In one of his sharpest dig to the opposition over farm laws. Modi alleged that parties were indulging in these practices whereas "farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Over the last 20-30 years, central governments and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms," he said.

Stating that his government has been doing a lot to ensure farmers' well being and progress, PM Modi said, "Swaminathan Commission report came but Opposition governments sat on it for eight years. Farmers used to protest but previous governments did not do anything."

He also trained his guns against the Opposition over farm loan waivers. "Before every election, the Opposition talks of loan waiver. But what about small farmers? Did the previous governments ever think of them?" PM Modi asked.

Addressing the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen through video conferencing in MP, Modi said that "today Rs 16,000 crore are being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh."

"Today, several farmers have been given a Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country," he said.

