Doordarshan makes elaborate arrangements for coverage of Donald Trump's visit

Doordarshan makes elaborate arrangements for the coverage of US president Donald Trump's visit to India, deploying a vast fleet of high definition outdoor broadcast vans and cameras across multiple locations in three cities of Ahmedabad, Agra in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi to generate the live feed for the DD India.

The live feed to be generated by the Doordarshan team will be distributed “globally”.

Apart from the major American and European TV news networks who will be carrying the global live feed of the DD India, the event will also be available in Korea through DD India on the 'myK Platform' as well as in Bangladesh via satellite.

International viewers will be able to watch the DD India’s live feed through YouTube and through the Prasar Bharati’s global digital platform, 'NewsOnAir', which is available on the Android and iOS platforms.

“Doordarshan, the Television Network of Prasar Bharati, is all set for global coverage of ‘Namaste Trump’ event and US President Trump's visit to India through its English news channel, DD India,” the public broadcaster said on Sunday.

Doordarshan’s deployment in Ahmedabad comprises one outdoor broadcast van at the Airport with 16 cameras and two outdoor broadcast vans at Sardar Patel Stadium (Motera Stadium) with 24 Cameras.

“At least 45 cameras have been deployed for the coverage of the road show. One production control room with connection to 45 cameras for road show is set up at Indira bridge enroute to stadium,” the public broadcaster said.

Another outdoor broadcast van set up with loose 7 cameras has been depolyed at Sabarmati Ashram.

“All the four production control panels at the Airport, Indira Bridge, Stadium and Sabarmati are linked via optical fibre cables to be uplinked to Delhi. The coverage involves more than 50 kilometers of optical fibre, nearly 100 camera-persons and as many for production and management of the technical infrastructure,” the public broadcaster said.